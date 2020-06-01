San Antonio Dog-Lovers Can Partake in a Virtual Yappy Hour From Home This Month

click image
Instagram / dogfriendlysa
The only thing better than enjoying good drinks, socializing and having quality dog time is doing all of that at once from the comfort of your couch at home. And this month, San Antonians can do just that as part of a special online event.
On Thursday, June 11, Texas Public Radio, Dog Friendly San Antonio and Mike's Dog Store will host what they're calling the "Virtual Yappy Hour." The streaming event, which will take place on Zoom, will feature cocktail demos and K9 cinema trivia.
The Yappy Hour's cocktail menu is comprised of two pup-themed drinks: the Regal Beagle and the American Bulldog. The recipes for both cocktails are on TPR's Facebook
and Eventbrite
pages, so participants can get the necessary supplies ahead of time.
For the trivia portion of the yappy hour, attendees will be randomly assigned to teams to they can make fast friends with fellow dog buffs. The canine-themed questions will vary in difficulty, and winners will receive prizes courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Participants can also submit videos of their dogs doing their best or funniest tricks with the hashtag #DerpyDogTricks on the Yappy Hour Facebook
event page for a chance to win a grand prize.
The virtual room is limited to 100 people — though there's no limit on dogs — and all participants must be 21 or over. Ticket reservations are available on Eventbrite
.
Free, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, Zoom, facebook.com/dogfriendlySA.
