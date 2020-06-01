Frida Opens, Bringing Upscale Mexican Cuisine to San Antonio's North Side

click image
Instagram / fridarestaurantsa
This weekend, the Stone Oak area gained a new upscale Mexican dining venue in Frida, a restaurant and bar focused on presenting the cuisine of Mexico in an elevated atmosphere.
“Frida Restaurant is … an exploration of gastronomic art,” the website
boasts. “A place for our employees to use their creativity to innovate their skills and reinvent the authenticity of Mexican cuisine.”
The restaurant held its reservation-only grand opening Friday, May 29, with a menu showcasing decadent dishes like roasted suckling pig, oven-roasted salmon, and a selection of rib-eye steaks, tacos and salads. Bunuelos, churros and arroz con leche brûlée round out the mid-sized dinner menu, and cocktails like Diego's Mule and Frida's Paloma offer an ice-cold, boozy departure from the bold, savory flavors typically found in Mexican cuisine.
Frida occupies the space that previously housed CoCo Bongo, Drew’s American Grill and other restaurants, but the interior design has effectively broken away from that of its predecessors. The purple-hued bar throws off some super sexy vibes, and a custom-made cobalt blue grand piano in the center of the restaurant provides an intriguing conversation starter.
Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar remains a reservation-only establishment for the time being.
