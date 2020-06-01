Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 1, 2020

Frida Opens, Bringing Upscale Mexican Cuisine to San Antonio's North Side

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FRIDARESTAURANTSA
  • Instagram / fridarestaurantsa
This weekend, the Stone Oak area gained a new upscale Mexican dining venue in Frida, a restaurant and bar focused on presenting the cuisine of Mexico in an elevated atmosphere.

“Frida Restaurant is … an exploration of gastronomic art,” the website boasts. “A place for our employees to use their creativity to innovate their skills and reinvent the authenticity of Mexican cuisine.”



The restaurant held its reservation-only grand opening Friday, May 29, with a menu showcasing decadent dishes like roasted suckling pig, oven-roasted salmon, and a selection of rib-eye steaks, tacos and salads. Bunuelos, churros and arroz con leche brûlée round out the mid-sized dinner menu, and cocktails like Diego's Mule and Frida's Paloma offer an ice-cold, boozy departure from the bold, savory flavors typically found in Mexican cuisine.

Frida occupies the space that previously housed CoCo Bongo, Drew’s American Grill and other restaurants, but the interior design has effectively broken away from that of its predecessors. The purple-hued bar throws off some super sexy vibes, and a custom-made cobalt blue grand piano in the center of the restaurant provides an intriguing conversation starter.

Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar remains a reservation-only establishment for the time being.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Officially Opens in San Antonio This Wednesday Read More

  2. New Braunfels and Galveston Schlitterbahn Parks Announce Reopening Plans Read More

  3. Controversial Events Firm Delivers 235 Boxes To San Antonio Food Bank. Only 749,765 To Go! Read More

  4. Texas Restaurant Association Will Give Relief Fund Aid to Vandalized San Antonio Restaurants Read More

  5. WB Liquors Auctions Rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon to Benefit San Antonio and Bryan Food Banks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation