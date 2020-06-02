Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

San Antonio Eatery the Cove Will Reopen This Weekend, But You’ll Need a Reservation

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM

Near-downtown staple The Cove will reopen this weekend with a reservation-only patio gathering to celebrate its return.

A Facebook event page invites diners to email or message via social media to reserve one of three sets of reservation slots: 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 7:30p.m.



The restaurant, which specializes in cold Texas brews and locally sourced ingredients, will have social distancing and safety measures in place. Among those: masks, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer stations, more distance between patio tables and limiting groups to no more than six.

It’s unclear from the event page whether The Cove's large outdoor play structure or back bar will be open during the event.

