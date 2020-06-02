Tuesday, June 2, 2020
San Antonio Eatery the Cove Will Reopen This Weekend, But You’ll Need a Reservation
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM
click image
Near-downtown staple The Cove will reopen this weekend with a reservation-only patio gathering to celebrate its return.
A Facebook event page
invites diners to email or message via social media to reserve one of three sets of reservation slots: 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 7:30p.m.
The restaurant, which specializes in cold Texas brews and locally sourced ingredients, will have social distancing and safety measures in place. Among those: masks, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer stations, more distance between patio tables and limiting groups to no more than six.
It’s unclear from the event page whether The Cove's large outdoor play structure or back bar will be open during the event.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: the cove, restaurant, reopening, reservations, organic, local, texas beer, outdoor dining, patio seating, COVID-19, COVD 19, social distancing, health safety measures, face coverings, hand sanitizer, image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.