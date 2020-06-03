125 Brewers Have Joined San Antonio Beer Company's Racial Injustice-Awareness Initiative

click image
-
Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
-
Cactus Land Brewing Co. is among the SA Breweries participating in the Black is Beautiful initiative.
Since launching
its awareness-raising Black is Beautiful campaign on Monday, the crew at Weathered Souls Brewing has been busy networking to bring other craft brewers in on the project.
So busy, in fact, that 125 have committed to participate in the Black-owned brewery's initiative, which aims to foster inclusion and raise awareness of racial injustice by collaborating on a special imperial stout.
Craft breweries from Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota and more are among the hefty list posted on the Weathered Souls' Black is Beautiful website
. San Anto's presence is also strong, with Roadmap Brewing, Islla Street Brewing, Southerleigh and Cactus Land Brewing Co. also joining in.
Supplier Kansas Hop Company, which provides hops to craft brewers nationwide, also plans to donate a portion of the sales of its one of its hop varieties used for the Black is Beautiful project to the Equal Justice Initiative.
EJI works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality by publishing reports, discussion guides and educational materials for students, teachers, faith leaders and other groups.
Weathered Souls shared its base imperial stout recipe with participating brewers Tuesday, encouraging them to give it their own unique spin. Weathered Souls plans a July release for its Black is Beautiful stout. Beer lovers will find other versions from participating breweries around the same time, according to the company.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.