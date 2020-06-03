Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

125 Brewers Have Joined San Antonio Beer Company's Racial Injustice-Awareness Initiative

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click image Cactus Land Brewing Co. is among the SA Breweries participating in the Black is Beautiful initiative. - INSTAGRAM / CACTUSLANDBREWING
  • Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
  • Cactus Land Brewing Co. is among the SA Breweries participating in the Black is Beautiful initiative.
Since launching its awareness-raising Black is Beautiful campaign on Monday, the crew at Weathered Souls Brewing has been busy networking to bring other craft brewers in on the project.

So busy, in fact, that 125 have committed to participate in the Black-owned brewery's initiative, which aims to foster inclusion and raise awareness of racial injustice by collaborating on a special imperial stout.



Craft breweries from Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota and more are among the hefty list posted on the Weathered Souls' Black is Beautiful website. San Anto's presence is also strong, with Roadmap Brewing, Islla Street Brewing, Southerleigh and Cactus Land Brewing Co. also joining in.

Supplier Kansas Hop Company, which provides hops to craft brewers nationwide, also plans to donate a portion of the sales of its one of its hop varieties used for the Black is Beautiful project to the Equal Justice Initiative.

EJI works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality by publishing reports, discussion guides and educational materials for students, teachers, faith leaders and other groups.

Weathered Souls shared its base imperial stout recipe with participating brewers Tuesday, encouraging them to give it their own unique spin. Weathered Souls plans a July release for its Black is Beautiful stout. Beer lovers will find other versions from participating breweries around the same time, according to the company.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Black-Owned Brewery Launches Collaborative Project to Draw Attention to Racial Injustice Read More

  2. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Now Open on San Antonio's Northeast Side Read More

  3. Frida Opens, Bringing Upscale Mexican Cuisine to San Antonio's North Side Read More

  4. La Hora Del Vermut: It’s Time for Texas to Embrace Spain’s Vermouth Happy Hours Read More

  5. San Antonio Eatery the Cove Will Reopen This Weekend, But You’ll Need a Reservation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation