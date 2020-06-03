Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Roadmap Brewing Becomes Latest San Antonio Tap Room to Reopen

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click image FACEBOOK / @ROADMAPBREWING
  • Facebook / @RoadmapBrewing
Downtown’s Roadmap Brewing Co. has joined other Alamo City craft brewers in reopening to customers, albeit with new safety measures in place.

"THE TAPROOM WILL RE-OPEN TODAY!!! (JUNE 3rd)... BUT things will be a little different…” Roadmap announced in an early morning Facebook post.



What will be different? For one, the brewery will operate at 25% capacity under state-mandated limitations and prohibit groups of more than six from sitting together. It's also moved tables further apart, stopped accepting cash payments and will add an automatic 18% gratuity to all tabs to avoid passing electronic tablets between staff and guests.

What's more, the brewery won't be able to offer its yard games or access to food trucks. However, the operators “encourage you to bring your own food and games to recreate the 'good ole days,’” according to their Facebook post.

Other local hophead hotspots including Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling, Dos Sirenos, Cactusland Brewing, Back Unturned and both Freetail Brewing Co. locations have reopened with similar limitations in place.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Black-Owned Brewery Launches Collaborative Project to Draw Attention to Racial Injustice Read More

  2. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Officially Opens in San Antonio This Wednesday Read More

  3. Frida Opens, Bringing Upscale Mexican Cuisine to San Antonio's North Side Read More

  4. San Antonio Eatery the Cove Will Reopen This Weekend, But You’ll Need a Reservation Read More

  5. La Hora Del Vermut: It’s Time for Texas to Embrace Spain’s Vermouth Happy Hours Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation