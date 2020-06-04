Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Boerne Restaurant Dog & Pony Grill Will Open a New On-Site Dog Park This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge DOG & PONY GRILL
  • Dog & Pony Grill
So far, 2020 has been a shitty year for humans, but dogs appear to be having a pretty good summer.

Dog & Pony Grill, a Boerne family-style restaurant, will open an expansive dog park Friday, June 5. That comes days after huge dog-friendly bar Hops & Hounds opened in Northeast San Antonio.



The Dog & Pony property spans nearly two acres near downtown Boerne, and includes an outdoor dining area, playscape, hoops court, music stage and dance floor. Now, with the launch of the dog park, the restaurant can provide a special place just for canine patrons.

“It’s in the name!” Dog & Pony operating partner Brandon Fuller said in a statement. “We work hard to make Dog & Pony a great place for the people of Boerne, and it’s really exciting to be able to extend that welcome to the dogs of Boerne too. No promises for the ponies, though.”

The dog park will operate using a membership system, offering single-use full-day passes and renewing monthly and annual passes. Memberships include access to water troughs, shared toys and doggy treats.

The Dog & Pony Grill is currently open for dine-in and curbside service and will feature live music by the Alli Mattice Band on Saturday, June 6.

