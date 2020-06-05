Drew Brees-Owned Walk-On’s Sports Bar Closes Northwest San Antonio Location

click image
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar, owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, has closed one of its two San Antonio locations, the San Antonio Business Journal
reports.
The chain quietly shuttered its Huebner Oaks store less than 10 months after taking over the location, which previously housed another sports bar.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a key part in the decision to shut down the eatery, Walk On's President Scott Taylor told the SABJ.
“Having just assumed ownership within the last year and the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, we felt it necessary to close our doors,” he said.
So far, there are no plans to close the Walk-On's location in the Hollywood Park neighborhood, according to Taylor.
Walk-On’s is one of many foodservice organizations hammered by stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. Roughly 12% of Texas restaurants
have permanently closed one or all of their locations since March 2020.
The Texas Restaurant Association last month warned that nearly 30% of Texas restaurants could suffer the same fate unless government agencies free up more assistance.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.