Friday, June 5, 2020

Drew Brees-Owned Walk-On’s Sports Bar Closes Northwest San Antonio Location

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / WALKONS
  • Instagram / walkons
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar, owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, has closed one of its two San Antonio locations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The chain quietly shuttered its Huebner Oaks store less than 10 months after taking over the location, which previously housed another sports bar.



The COVID-19 pandemic played a key part in the decision to shut down the eatery, Walk On's President Scott Taylor told the SABJ.

“Having just assumed ownership within the last year and the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, we felt it necessary to close our doors,” he said.

So far, there are no plans to close the Walk-On's location in the Hollywood Park neighborhood, according to Taylor.

Walk-On’s is one of many foodservice organizations hammered by stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. Roughly 12% of Texas restaurants have permanently closed one or all of their locations since March 2020.

The Texas Restaurant Association last month warned that nearly 30% of Texas restaurants could suffer the same fate unless government agencies free up more assistance.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

