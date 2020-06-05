Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

San Antonio Chef Rebel Mariposa Shares Her Recipe for Tepache, a Refreshing Pineapple Cooler

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click image The La Morena has a refreshing subtle sweetness that works perfectly with the earthiness of the housemade tepache. - ARLENE MEJORADO
  • Arlene Mejorado
  • The La Morena has a refreshing subtle sweetness that works perfectly with the earthiness of the housemade tepache.
When it comes to summertime fruit, let’s agree that pineapple is king. Sweet, juicy and tropical, it’s perfect for all kinds of sun-drenched snacking — whether in a smoothie, a fruit salad, a cocktail or ... fermented?

Yep, you read that right. Fermented. In which case, it would be tepache, a mildly alcoholic beverage made from the peel and the rind of pineapples and sweetened either with piloncillo — a dark, unrefined sugar widely used in Mexico — or brown sugar.



Traditionally seasoned with powdered cinnamon and served cold, tepache is allowed to mellow and ferment in a dark, cool place for several days. The result is a slightly carbonated drink with a tiny bit of alcohol, awesome diuretic and probiotic properties and plenty of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Tepache recently appeared on our radar when we asked chef Rebel Mariposa, owner of vegan haven La Botanica on the St. Mary’s strip, what she and her partner had been sipping while quarantined. She told us she’d been taking advantage of local, seasonal produce.

“[My girlfriend Amanda and I] had a lot of produce the other day, so I made us some apple and carrot juice,” Mariposa said. “I made tepache and we set up date nights and sip on shots of mezcal or tequila with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.” 

While cool tepache served straight up is one of Mexico’s most loved street drinks, the drink's bright and tropical earthiness tastes just as amazing when mixed with similarly earthy spirits such as mezcal or gin.

Mariposa shared her tepache recipe, which made its menu debut circa 2015 in a cocktail called La Morena. Made with St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Hendrick's Gin, citrus, tepache and basil leaves, La Morena is a refreshing and subtly sweet way to use tepache as a summertime libation.

click to enlarge COURTESY REBEL MARIPOSA
  • Courtesy Rebel Mariposa
When strained and stored in a sealed container, this tepache can be kept  refrigerated for up to two weeks. Just remember to shake well before serving. Mariposa recommends drinking a small glass every day for optimal probiotic action.

Ingredients:

Skin from one pineapple
3-5 cloves
1 cone of piloncillo
1 cup of cinnamon sticks
1 orange (optional)  

 Preparation:

Add all the ingredients to a glass jar and fill to the rim with water.

Cover the jar with breathable cloth and let it sit for three days in a dark corner of your kitchen.  

After three days, skim any foam off the top, strain and drink. Provecho!

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Luby’s, Comfort Food Icon and Square Fish Purveyor, Plans to Sell Assets and Restaurants Read More

  2. Boerne Restaurant Dog & Pony Grill Will Open a New On-Site Dog Park This Weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Black-Owned Brewery Launches Collaborative Project to Draw Attention to Racial Injustice Read More

  4. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Now Open on San Antonio's Northeast Side Read More

  5. Texas Kicks in Next Phase of Business Reopening, Boosting Capacity for Bars, Restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation