Friday, June 5, 2020

These Curfew-Friendly San Antonio Venues are Celebrating First Friday With Music, Food and Drinks

Friday, June 5, 2020

click image INSTAGRAM / CACTUSLANDBREWING
  • Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
San Antonians looking to ease back into First Friday celebrations after months in lockdown needn't let the curfew in San Antonio's downtown business district get in the way.

These outdoor venues offering drinks, food and live music on First Friday are located outside of the central district, which is under a 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. nightly curfew until Sunday.



Beethoven Maennerchor Biergarten | 422 Pereida St.
This historic center of SA's German community is bringing First Friday back with a bang with live tunes from Michael Martin and the Infidels. Seating in the large outdoor biergarten is plentiful and laid out to maintain appropriate social distance. The First Friday food menu will include roast pork plates, bratwursts with sauerkraut and Bavarian-style pretzels. The Beethoven Biergarten is dog-friendly and offers more than 10 German beers on tap.

The Good Kind | 1127 S St Mary’s St.
The Good Kind will be celebrating First Friday with live music in its socially distant garden from Charlie Cruz & Los Shuffle Kings. The restaurant's full food menu will be available, including fresh sandwiches, smoothies and snacks, plus $5 margaritas all night. If margs aren’t really your jam, it will also be serving up signature cocktails, beer and wine to beat the heat.

Dos Sirenos Brewing | 231 E Cevallos St.
Americana singer-songwriter Brandon Padier will perform songs from his upcoming album Brothers of the Flood at Dos Sirenos Brewery. The establishment's beer menu is has something for everyone, ranging from easy-drinking lagers to deep, complex stouts. Dos Sirenos will also be offering its full food menu for the first time since reopening.

Cactus Land Brewing Co.| 368 County Road 325
Although a trek from the downtown area, Cactus Land Brewing will feature original live music by Richard Watson on its outdoor stage and open up its taproom — with limited capacity — and grounds for onsite consumption for the first time in months. Eddie's Hijo-e-su Mobile Café will provide food truck vittles, including fries piled high with carne asada, melty cheese, onion and cilantro.

