Friday, June 5, 2020
WB Liquors Bourbon Auction Raises $18,000 for San Antonio and Brazos Valley Food Banks
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM
Last week
, Texas-based liquor chain WB Liquors & Wine launched a pair of online auctions of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbons to benefit area food banks.
The notoriety of the bourbon paid off big for the San Antonio and Brazos Valley food banks, pulling in $18,000 for the organizations. Each landed $9,000 thanks to the auctions, which took place in the San Antonio and Bryan markets.
While the spirits retailer has hosted similar auctions in previous years, the decision to donate proceeds to local food banks was a new addition in 2020.
“The idea to host the auction alongside the donation to food banks seemed like the best way to give back during this pandemic,” said John Herrmann, WB's president. “Supporting our neighbors in need is part of our culture as a family-owned business, and providing this auction to help others definitely seemed like the right thing to do.”
