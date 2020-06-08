Monday, June 8, 2020
Cult-Like Delia's Tamales Opening a Northwest San Antonio Store Soon
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Delia’s — the Rio Grande Valley maker of tamales with a cult-like rep — is preparing to open its first San Antonio shop, according to a company Facebook post
The new location, at 13527 Hausman Pass, near Loop 1604, will be the first Delia's to open outside of the Valley.
The South Texas chain serves up fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo at its RGV six shops. Currently, San Antonio fans must either plan a day trip for their fix or have the masa-packed fare shipped to their doors.
While there's no mention of an official grand opening date for the Northwest San Antonio location, the post make it clear Delia's is already hiring. Those interested can fill out an application online
or visit the Facebook post for more details.
