Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 8, 2020

Cult-Like Delia's Tamales Opening a Northwest San Antonio Store Soon

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / DELIA'S
  • Courtesy Photo / Delia's
Delia’s — the Rio Grande Valley maker of tamales with a cult-like rep — is preparing to open its first San Antonio shop, according to a company Facebook post.

The new location, at 13527 Hausman Pass, near Loop 1604, will be the first Delia's to open outside of the Valley.



The South Texas chain serves up fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo at its RGV six shops. Currently, San Antonio fans must either plan a day trip for their fix or have the masa-packed fare shipped to their doors.

While there's no mention of an official grand opening date for the Northwest San Antonio location, the post make it clear Delia's is already hiring. Those interested can fill out an application online or visit the Facebook post for more details.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Drew Brees-Owned Walk-On’s Sports Bar Closes Northwest San Antonio Location Read More

  2. San Antonio Chefs, Mayor Appear on 60 Minutes to Talk About City's Reopening Amid COVID-19 Read More

  3. The Take Away: Cheesemaker Susan Rigg Doing Work That Matters Read More

  4. Luby’s, Comfort Food Icon and Square Fish Purveyor, Plans to Sell Assets and Restaurants Read More

  5. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Now Open on San Antonio's Northeast Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation