Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Beignet Truck Owned by Singer Christina Milian Making Stop in San Antonio on Summer Tour

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BEIGNETBOX
  • Instagram / beignetbox
The Beignet Truck — a mobile sugar-delivery system co-owned by pop star Christina Milian — will make a June 16 stop in the Alamo City as part of a nine-city summer road trip.

The LA-based food truck will post up at Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights, serving hot, powdered sugar-covered pillows of deliciousness.



Beignets — that's “ben-YAYs” for non-Francophones — are a New Orleans specialty often served as a coffee-time snack. Traditional beignets are fluffy bits of fried dough served hot and topped with powdered sugar. Not quite a fritter and not exactly a doughnut, beignets are in a league all their own.

"We are so excited to come to San Antonio," Milian and co-owner Elizabeth Morris told the Current. "We know they do it big in Texas, so we can’t wait to see everybody come out and pick up a box of beignets before we head to the next city.”

Beignet Box launched its first non-California popup last year at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Its current jaunt will take it to nine Southern cities between June 12 and August 16, ending in Miami. The truck will spend one day in SA before heading to Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Currently, the Beignet Truck is only available for booking in the Hollywood area, but the team has its sights on expansion.

