Sports Complex-Meets-Restaurant Chicken N Pickle Sets San Antonio Grand Opening Date

Chicken N Pickle, a new UTSA-area indoor-outdoor restaurant and sports complex, has set a June 26 opening date.Part casual restaurant and part sports bar, the four-acre eatery features 11 pickleball courts, ping pong and yard games including bocce ball, shuffleboard and corn hole. For those who need an explanation, pickleball is a four-person court game combining elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton.The supersized establishment also includes four bars, six pavilions, three main dining areas, a rooftop dining area, a rooftop bar and outdoor tables and event spaces. It boasts a capacity of more than 2,000 and a staff of 250.While Chicken N Pickle began welcoming guests a couple weeks ago as part of a soft opening, the June 26 launch will include live music from The Kasey Thornton Band and an alpaca photo opp. It will also donate 25% of sales that day to Soldiers’ Angels, which provides aid and comfort to military families.“One of our key tenets is to give back to the communities we serve,” said Bill Crooks, managing director of the Kansas City-based chain. “We say ‘our hearts are local’ because we support the communities we serve through philanthropy and through our business practices, which prioritize sourcing locally grown food and products whenever possible.”