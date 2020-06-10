San Antonio Staple Bombay Bicycle Club to Open Location at Yanaguana Garden

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Hemisfair
-
Bombay Bicycle Club will occupy Historic Espinoza House at Yanaguana Garden.
San Antonio beer-and-burgers institution Bombay Bicycle Club will open a second location, this one at Hemisfair's redeveloped Yanaguana Garden.
Bombay's will join local eateries Chocollazo & Sugar Sugar, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Paleteria San Antonio in the 4.1-acre downtown park. The bar and restaurant's new location is slated to open in spring 2021.
“We welcome a business that captures the playful spirit of Yanaguana Garden while exemplifying the community and culture that’s unique to San Antonio,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Bombay Bicycle Club and further expand Hemisfair’s offerings for parkgoers and the surrounding neighborhoods.”
The Hemisfair venture will be a joint effort between Bombay Bicycle Club and eclectic downtown eatery Carmen’s de la Calle. The menu will highlight both Carmen’s globally inspired empanadas and Bombay’s famous burgers.
Bombay's will bring its laid-back atmosphere to the Espinoza House, a 1,464-square-foot converted home next to the park’s splash pad and sand area. The spot was previously
occupied by Con Safos Cocina y Cantina.
“For over 15 years, I’ve been searching for just the right spot to launch a second location, and the Espinoza House is where the park meets the city," Bombay Bicycle Club partner Bill Leighton said in a release. "Why wouldn’t you want to join a group that measures their success by the volume of laughter in Yanaguana Garden?”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.