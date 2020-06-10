Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Tortilla Company Donating 37,000 Servings of Its Products to San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Mission Foods has donated more than 37,920 servings of food to the SA Food Bank - COURTESY MISSION FOODS
  • Courtesy Mission Foods
  • Mission Foods has donated more than 37,920 servings of food to the SA Food Bank
Mission Foods — the Los Angeles-based purveyor of tortillas, wraps and chips — will donate nearly 38,000 servings of its products to the San Antonio Food Bank on Wednesday.

This will be the company’s third and largest donation to the Food Bank to date, consisting of 4,800 packages of corn and flour tortillas and 750 packages of spinach-herb wraps. Previously, Mission Foods donated chips and tortillas to the organization.



The company, which operates production plant in San Antonio, also plans to make additional donations as the COVID-19 pandemic creates food insecurity for local families.

“We’re honored to be able to do this,” Juan de la Rosa, a vice president of sales for Mission Foods, told the Current. “Wherever there’s a need, if we can help, we will.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

