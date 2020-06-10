Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

W.D. Deli's Owners Looking to Sell After 30 Years of Serving San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM

The owners of near-downtown lunchtime favorite W.D. Deli have put both the business and its distinctive building — a converted two-story home — up for sale.

Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo, who have operated the spot since 1990, told TV station KSAT they're nearing retirement age and have a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they'd like to spend more time.



“San Antonio has warmly embraced W.D. Deli since the day we first opened in a small storefront on McCullough Avenue," Beers said in an emailed statement. "We'll miss our daily interactions with our loyal customers but look forward to supporting the new owners and remaining contributors to our community."

The house-turned-eatery at 3123 Broadway specializes in casual and cozy lunches and brunches that draw diners from all over San Antonio. It's also hosted events ranging from weddings and wakes and frequently caters lunches for local businesses.

Bobo and Beers still plan to hold a 30th anniversary celebration later this year, which they say will be both a kickoff for a to-be-determined new venture and a farewell to 30 years of serving San Antonio.

