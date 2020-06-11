Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 11, 2020

San Antonio-Based Whataburger Pledges $1 Million Donation to Minority Students

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Responding to protests over the death of George Floyd, Texas favorite Whataburger will donate $1 million to Feeding Student Success, a program that facilitates scholarships and programs aiding Black and minority students.

Although Whataburger has been uncharacteristically quiet on social media this month, the company’s official Twitter statement Wednesday on the donation packed a punch: "The tragic death of George Floyd and the racial injustice that still exists in our world causes so much pain. It has to stop and we want to help.”



The statement also encouraged people to unite by demonstrating kindness and love, and acknowledged that the donation is "just a start" in the journey to making lasting change.

The company, known for its community involvement, is the latest in a line of Texas-based companies to make a statement condemning the the death of George Floyd and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others include grocery giant H-E-B and telecommunications conglomerate AT&T.

