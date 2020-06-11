Thursday, June 11, 2020
Yet Another San Antonio H-E-B Employee Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM
This week, San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B revealed that another of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19. This time, the employee was at its Alon Market location on the city’s Northside.
As per usual, H-E-B said it's deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times inside the store since June 5, when the employee was last on site. Officials also notified all workers who may have been exposed. However the company said it's not clear when the employee tested positive.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected," H-E-B said in a news release.
This marks the seventh
San Antonio H-E-B location to learn an employee has tested positive for the virus.
