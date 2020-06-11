Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Yet Another San Antonio H-E-B Employee Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
This week, San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B revealed that another of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19. This time, the employee was at its Alon Market location on the city’s Northside.

As per usual, H-E-B said it's deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times inside the store since June 5, when the employee was last on site. Officials also notified all workers who may have been exposed. However the company said it's not clear when the employee tested positive.



"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected," H-E-B said in a news release.

This marks the seventh San Antonio H-E-B location to learn an employee has tested positive for the virus.

