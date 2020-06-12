More San Antonio Restaurant Dining Rooms Reopening this Weekend
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM
More San Antonio restaurants are taking the leap and opening their dining rooms at up to 75% capacity, the amount allowed under the latest of phase of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plan, which kicked in Friday.
Although San Antonio is officially in a COVID-19 infection rebound
, each restaurant below has said via social media that it's reopening. They're also promising to closely follow CDC guidelines for sanitation and social distancing.
NOLA Brunch & Beignets | 111 Kings Court
NOLA has reopened with altered hours and a new reservation system. That means anyone looking to get their brunch on this weekend probably needs to book quickly. In true ‘Nawlins fashion, Chef Pieter Sypesteyn has jazzed up the brunch menu, adding new dishes including watermelon curd beignets.
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House | 16080 San Pedro Ave.
Known for Wednesday Night Naughty Bingo and sinful Boodreaux’s Clothesline Bacon, Lucy Cooper's was a crazy-popular happy hour spot pre-COVID, and fans have been waiting for a reopening date with bated breath. The North Side bar and eatery is only open to those 21 and over.
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana | Multiple locations
Both Dough locations are operating with special hours, and will be closed Monday and Tuesday until further notice. The local pizza institution's menu is also slimmed down slightly but still features its famous housemate burrata and 12-inch pies.
Julia’s Bistro & Bar | 1725 Blanco Road
Julia’s has been bringing French-American flavors to SA’s Beacon Hill neighborhood for just under a year, focusing on fresh ingredients and French technique. Fan favorites include escargot toast and seafood crepes. Julia’s also offers an extensive selection of wines available for purchase by the bottle.
