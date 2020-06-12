Friday, June 12, 2020
Northwest San Antonio Mediterranean Joint to Offer Free Falafel to Weekend Food Orders
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM
Medical Center-area eatery Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is celebrating International Falafel Day all weekend by offering its signature trio of the crisp chickpea-based morsels as a free add-on to any food order.
The Garbanzo team promises to keep the homage to falafel going through the month, each week releasing a new flavor of the Middle Eastern vegetarian staple.
Garbanzo, located at 11075 Huebner Oaks, is a build-your-own concept that offers pitas, wraps, salads and bowls that diners fill with their choices of proteins, veggies and sauces. Mediterranean staples such as baba ganoush and tabbouleh round out the menu, providing protein-rich alternatives to red meat.
Mediterranean meals are typically heavy on plant-based foods and feature only moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, seafood and eggs.
