Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Northwest San Antonio Mediterranean Joint to Offer Free Falafel to Weekend Food Orders

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / EATGARBANZO
  • Instagram / eatgarbanzo
Medical Center-area eatery Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is celebrating International Falafel Day all weekend by offering its signature trio of the crisp chickpea-based morsels as a free add-on to any food order.

The Garbanzo team promises to keep the homage to falafel going through the month, each week releasing a new flavor of the Middle Eastern vegetarian staple.



Garbanzo, located at 11075 Huebner Oaks, is a build-your-own concept that offers pitas, wraps, salads and bowls that diners fill with their choices of proteins, veggies and sauces. Mediterranean staples such as baba ganoush and tabbouleh round out the menu, providing protein-rich alternatives to red meat.

Mediterranean meals are typically heavy on plant-based foods and feature only moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, seafood and eggs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yet Another San Antonio H-E-B Employee Has Tested Positive for COVID-19 Read More

  2. New Braunfels, Gruene Eateries Close After Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Pledges $1 Million Donation to Minority Students Read More

  4. Cult-Like Delia's Tamales Opening a Northwest San Antonio Store Soon Read More

  5. Southside San Antonio H-E-B Partner Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation