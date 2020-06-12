Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 12, 2020

Palo Alto College Community Garden Donates 400 Pounds of Produce to San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click image The Palo Alto College Community Garden has been thriving, yielding crops that have been donated to the SA Food Bank. - INSTAGRAM / PALOALTOCOLLEGE
  • Instagram / paloaltocollege
  • The Palo Alto College Community Garden has been thriving, yielding crops that have been donated to the SA Food Bank.
College campuses have been empty for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Palo Alto College has put its community garden to work in the meantime, KSAT reports.

The Southside campus has donated more than 380 pounds of food from its garden to the San Antonio Food Bank. Fresh produce grown there would typically go to community members or donated to the college’s food pantry.



“Being able to have this produce go to the Food Bank allows us to still be able to reach out to community members that are in need,” Palo Alto horticulture instructor Rose Flores told the TV station.

Flores has been tending to the garden with one other Palo Alto employee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some 120,000 San Antonians now depend on local food distributions. The San Antonio Food Bank serves 16 counties, reaching Kerrville, LaSalle, Uvalde, and Seguin.

