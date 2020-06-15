Rash of Weekend Gun Violence Shakes San Antonio's Nightlife Community

click to enlarge
Over the weekend, gun-related violence at San Antonio nightspots Rebar, 4th Quarter Sports Bar and the Monte Carlo Club left a total of 10 people injured and one dead.
“My staff is freaked out, innocent people were hurt, and all because my staff was doing their job and not allowing entry to intoxicated people," Rebar Owner Susan Rice said in a Facebook post.
Friday night, security staff at Rebar, located on the 8000 block of Broadway, denied entry to an apparently intoxicated man
who claimed to be a UFC fighter. The suspect, who'd arrived with a few friends, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and opened fire, injuring eight patrons.
The gunman, who remains at large, was seen drinking at another nearby bar with three or four people prior to the shooting.
Violence also ensued early Saturday at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on the 87oo block of Wurzbach Road. Staff there asked three female guests to leave around closing time because they were intoxicated, according to a FOX San Antonio report
. The group obliged, but crashed into a car in the parking lot, prompting security personnel to flag them down.
The driver of the car ran over a security staffer, and another guard opened fire, hitting a woman inside the car, according to the report. The guard is in stable condition, but the injured woman died Saturday afternoon. The rest of the passengers have yet to be identified.
The third incident took place Saturday night at the Monte Carlo Club on the 4500 block of West Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard after staff turned away three intoxicated people. The trio went their car and opened fire at the building while driving past, KSAT reports
.
One person was hit in the back and transported to the hospital.
Police officers caught up with the suspects, who now face charges including aggravated assault of a security officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to KSAT's report.
"I hope and pray that during this trying time that everyone stays safe, and continues to follow TABC rules making sure that we are not over serving guests to the point of intoxication," Rebar's Rice also said in her post. "I feel like people needlessly getting hurt at my bar could have been avoided if others would follow TABC rules and protocols.”
