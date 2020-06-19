Here Are Ways You Can Treat Dad to Something Handmade in San Antonio for Father's Day

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / BEXAR Goods Co.

click to enlarge BEXAR Goods Co.

click to enlarge Gonzalez Handmade

click image Instagram / PiperSandals

click to enlarge Honeydipped Cosmetics

click to enlarge Maverick Whiskey

Look, you can only give Dad so many ties. Or brushes for cleaning the grill on his barbecue pit.We're sure he appreciates the thought. But he might also appreciate something unavailable at a big box store. With that in mind, here are five San Antonio-based small businesses that can help you up your gifting game this Father’s Day with handmade products crafted right here in the Alamo City.Specializing in handmade leather products that are rugged, durable and attractive, BEXAR Goods Co. has a whole online shop full of beautiful items that are one of a kind and practical — just like dad. BEXAR's leather-wrapped, 100% solid copper flask will cost you a pretty penny, but it’s special enough to give as a group, assuming you can get your siblings to chip in.If the big guy is a cigar aficionado, the handmade 4-Banger cigar pouches from Gonzalez Handmade are hand-stitched to accommodate — you guessed it — four of his finest stogies. Matching cutter sleeves in the same oil-rubbed leather are also available to make a full set.For 30-plus years, Piper Sandals has crafted super comfy, self-proclaimed “old hippie sandals,” that are designed for hikes. The sole begins to form to your foot after just a week of wear, according to the company. If dad is an avid trail walker or hiker, the super comfy sandals will fit the bill — and they're build to last. The shop will even replace straps and soles for a small fee, so dad can keep them around for years to come.Orange, Me Baby, Honeydipped's goat milk-based facial bar, makes an ace gift for guys who have sensitive, dry and Eczema-prone skin. It's a step up from Dad’s usual bar of face soap, because it's created to soothe skin and soften blemishes, red spots, and breakouts. Pair it with Honeydipped’s Black Velvet Beard Serum for a complete — and fairly fuss-free — daily routine.This downtown distillery is offering customized Dad Swag packages that include a bottle of Pop’s choice spirit —choose from Alamo Whiskey, Light Whiskey, Texas Dry Gin, White Rum, or Straight Bourbon Whiskey — and other Maverick-branded items, including, hats, shirts, glasses and coasters. The distillery customizes gift sets, so the prices vary.