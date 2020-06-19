Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

These Four San Antonio Food Businesses Are Offering Tasty Meal Deals for Dad

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click image FACEBOOK / TU ASADOR 210
  • Facebook / Tu Asador 210
If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate dad on Sunday — or maybe just a dad-adjacent figure in your life — it’s safe to say food is always a good option. We’ve found four San Antonio small businesses offering tasty meal deals for dads, whether you want to order in or dine out.

click image FACEBOOK / TU ASADOR 210
  • Facebook / Tu Asador 210
Tu Asador 210 | Mobile Meal Delivery
 Tu Asador 210, a San Antonio-based meal delivery service specializing in Carne Asada, is offering a huge Father’s Day package with one pound each of ribeye, arrachera (skirt steak) and sirloin, plus papas asadas, guacamole, jalapeño poppers, charro beans, salsas, limes and tortillas. Phew! The $135 package even includes a wooden appetizer board as a commemorative keepsake for Father’s Day 2020. Call to place an order.




click image screen_shot_2020-06-19_at_12.19.25_pm.png
The Good Kind | 1127 South St. Mary’s St.
 The Good Kind is offering its outdoor garden space as place where you can be socially distant with Pops, and it's serving up special barbecue plates with all the fixins. For $18 per person, the eatery will serve up a plate heaped high with slow-smoked brisket, locally made sausage, Mexican street style creamed corn, grilled fennel and sweet potato salad, house-baked yeast rolls, spicy pickled cucumber and red onion and a tall, frosty Modelo.

click image INSTAGRAM / JOSHIETHEFOODIE
  • Instagram / joshiethefoodie
Earl Abel’s Restaurant | 1639 Broadway
 Pearl-area eatery Earl Abel’s is breaking out the family meal options for dining with dad at home. The diner's $30 family meal options include a fried chicken dinner box, turkey meal with stuffing and sides and also chicken and waffles. Add one of Earl Abel's famous pies or a 375ml bottle of Bulleit bourbon to up the ante. Just make sure you place order by Saturday for pickup on Sunday.

click image INSTAGRAM / BACKUNTURNED
  • Instagram / BackUnturned
Back Unturned Brewery | 516 Brooklyn Ave.
Dine-in weekend brunch has come back to Back Unturned Brewery, featuring options such as peanut butter and jelly French toast, sunny-side-egg-topped poutine and BLT Eggs Benedict. Of course, beer and mimosas are available for sipping. Of course, growlers of Back Unturned's craft brews also make a perfect gift for Pop to take home.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Contracting COVID-19, San Antonio Bar Manager Wants Strict Enforcement on Mask Rules Read More

  2. San Antonio Bar Owner Says New Face Mask Order Discriminates Against Small Businesses Read More

  3. Bars Across San Antonio Are Voluntarily Closing Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  4. As Infections Rise, Change.Org Petition Demands San Antonio's H-E-B Make Customers Wear Masks Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Stefan Bowers Posts COVID-Related Struggles — and His Peers Are Here For It Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation