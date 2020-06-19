These Four San Antonio Food Businesses Are Offering Tasty Meal Deals for Dad

click image Facebook / Tu Asador 210

click image Facebook / Tu Asador 210

click image

click image Instagram / joshiethefoodie

click image Instagram / BackUnturned

If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate dad on Sunday — or maybe just a dad-adjacent figure in your life — it’s safe to say food is always a good option. We’ve found four San Antonio small businesses offering tasty meal deals for dads, whether you want to order in or dine out.Tu Asador 210, a San Antonio-based meal delivery service specializing in Carne Asada, is offering a huge Father’s Day package with one pound each of ribeye, arrachera (skirt steak) and sirloin, plus papas asadas, guacamole, jalapeño poppers, charro beans, salsas, limes and tortillas. Phew! The $135 package even includes a wooden appetizer board as a commemorative keepsake for Father’s Day 2020. Call to place an order.The Good Kind is offering its outdoor garden space as place where you can be socially distant with Pops, and it's serving up special barbecue plates with all the fixins. For $18 per person, the eatery will serve up a plate heaped high with slow-smoked brisket, locally made sausage, Mexican street style creamed corn, grilled fennel and sweet potato salad, house-baked yeast rolls, spicy pickled cucumber and red onion and a tall, frosty Modelo.Pearl-area eatery Earl Abel’s is breaking out the family meal options for dining with dad at home. The diner's $30 family meal options include a fried chicken dinner box, turkey meal with stuffing and sides and also chicken and waffles. Add one of Earl Abel's famous pies or a 375ml bottle of Bulleit bourbon to up the ante. Just make sure you place order by Saturday for pickup on Sunday.Dine-in weekend brunch has come back to Back Unturned Brewery, featuring options such as peanut butter and jelly French toast, sunny-side-egg-topped poutine and BLT Eggs Benedict. Of course, beer and mimosas are available for sipping. Of course, growlers of Back Unturned's craft brews also make a perfect gift for Pop to take home.