Burnhouse Becomes First San Antonio Bar to Have Alcohol License Suspended Over COVID-19 Rules
By Nina Rangel
Northside San Antonio bar Burnhouse was the first bar in the Alamo City to have its alcohol license suspended by TABC.
On Monday, North San Antonio bar Burnhouse became the first in the Alamo City to have its alcohol license suspended for failure to follow state policies to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Operation Safe Open," the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s initiative to help safely reopen Texas' economy, has so far shut down 17 Texas bars for not following rules on capacity and social distance.
As of press time, the "upscale nightclub with a unique rooftop bar" is the first and only San Antonio establishment on the list.
"These violations represent a very small number of the 3,500 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May," TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said in a press release
.
"A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we're grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas."
