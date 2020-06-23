San Antonio's Pegasus Bar to Close Temporarily After Patrons Test Positive for Coronavirus

Courtesy Photo / The Pegasus

The management of the Pegasus, located on the Main Avenue LGBTQ+ nightlife strip, announced on Monday, June 22 that the club will close for a few days to sanitize after several patrons tested positive for the coronavirus.The announcement said the virus “not only affects us but has been affecting all the bars on the strip and in San Antonio.”Bars throughout the state were closed in mid-March and allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on May 29 within certain health guidelines. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on June 3 that bars could increase their capacity to 50%, but customers can only be served if they are seated at tables.The Pegasus' announcement was posted on the club's Facebook page:“It has come to our attention that several of our patrons have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though we have been having the Pegasus professionally sanitized by SAFE SANITIZE electrostatic disinfecting service, and taking all the proper precautions, the staff and management here at Pegasus feel that we need to take a couple of days to figure out how we can assure the safety of our patrons and staff. We are sorry for the inconvenience and we are aware that this not only affects us but has been affecting all the bars on the strip and in San Antonio. We promise we will be back soon and ready to continue to serve you safely. So stay tuned for a re-opening date.”The Pegasus is owned by Mauro E. Garza who has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican.