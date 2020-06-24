San Antonio Food Bank Confirms Five Employees Recently Tested Positive for COVID-19
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM
Five San Antonio Food Bank employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, the San Antonio Express-News reports
The organization confirmed the number and said the workers began quarantining after they developed symptoms and as they waited for their test results.
Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper told the daily that his staff is on the front line of the pandemic and are putting themselves at risk as they struggle to feed those in need.
"Being here working, it is a large gathering of people, so there is that potential risk," Cooper said. "I think of the sacrifice my employees are making to work here. I hope that the residents who are struggling to wear a face mask can make the sacrifice to be uncomfortable for a bit and cover up to mitigate the exposure.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the Food Bank continues to feed thousands daily. It relies not just on its 200 employees but also volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can register at the San Antonio Food Bank website
"The need is great," Cooper said. "We have to be looking out for those who are struggling and those who need to be nourished."
