Wednesday, June 24, 2020

San Antonio's East Side Welcomes New Napolitano-Style Pizza Joint Truth Pizzeria

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM

Truth Pizzeria, brainchild of Sulla Strada Pizza’s John Winkler, has opened its doors for carryout on San Antonio’s East Side.

For years, Winkler was a fixture on the patio of St. Mary's Strip bar the Squeezebox, building a loyal following by slinging Napolitano-style pizza for hungry patrons.



"I’m not biased or anything, but this man’s pie will forever have a top spot in my book," Squeezebox owner Aaron Peña said in a celebratory Facebook post June 20. "Go support Johnny Winkler and the @truthpizzeria team."

Truth Pizzeria is situated at the corner of East Commerce and East Hackberry streets, joining other Eastside eateries Dignowity Meats, Sweet Yams and Nairobi Bar & Grill.

The modest opening menu features white, margherita, veggie and pepperoni pizzas along with additional meat and vegetable options. Diners can order 12-inch or 16-inch pies.

Truth Pizzeria’s hours are varied since Winkler is still navigating the new business, but pie aficionados can follow the shop on social media to get daily updates.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

