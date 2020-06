San Antonio's East Side Welcomes New Napolitano-Style Pizza Joint Truth Pizzeria

click image Instagram / truthpizzeria

Truth Pizzeria, brainchild of Sulla Strada Pizza ’s John Winkler, has opened its doors for carryout on San Antonio’s East Side.For years, Winkler was a fixture on the patio of St. Mary's Strip bar the Squeezebox, building a loyal following by slinging Napolitano-style pizza for hungry patrons."I’m not biased or anything, but this man’s pie will forever have a top spot in my book," Squeezebox owner Aaron Peña said in a celebratory Facebook post June 20. "Go support Johnny Winkler and the @truthpizzeria team."Truth Pizzeria is situated at the corner of East Commerce and East Hackberry streets, joining other Eastside eateries Dignowity Meats, Sweet Yams and Nairobi Bar & Grill.The modest opening menu features white, margherita, veggie and pepperoni pizzas along with additional meat and vegetable options. Diners can order 12-inch or 16-inch pies.Truth Pizzeria’s hours are varied since Winkler is still navigating the new business, but pie aficionados can follow the shop on social media to get daily updates.