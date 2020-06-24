Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Texas Restaurant Association Pleads for Gov. Abbott to Make Businesses Require Face Masks

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CERRONISPURPLEGARLIC
  • Instagram / cerronispurplegarlic
The Texas Restaurant Association is the latest group to push Gov. Greg Abbott to mandate that businesses require customers to wear face masks as COVID-19 numbers rise.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff made headlines last week when he ordered the protective measure at a local level, and other municipalities have since followed suit. However, Abbott has declined to issue a statewide order, saying it may not be necessary in rural areas and small towns.



The TRA, which represents restaurant owners statewide, has been vocal about the pandemic's impact on Texas' bars and eating establishments. A statewide mask policy would create more consistency and eliminate confusion for business owners, according to Emily Williams Knight, the group's CEO.

“Where we have a concern is asking businesses, in particular, small businesses that make up most of the restaurant sector, to enforce that,” she told the Texas Standard radio show on Monday.

Williams Knight cited the potential for violence from angry customers as a concern, adding that an order from Abbott would help small businesses with enforcement.

“We had instances where guests and employees encounter one another, and it can be very contentious up to the point of violence," she said. "And so our issue is making sure our front-line employees are protected.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Manager of San Antonio Little Caesars Store Posts Photos of Rats in Pizza Sauce, Trash Read More

  2. San Antonio's Pegasus Bar to Close Temporarily After Patrons Test Positive for Coronavirus Read More

  3. Burnhouse Becomes First San Antonio Bar to Have Alcohol License Suspended Over COVID-19 Rules Read More

  4. San Antonio Music Venue Uses Shutdown to Renovate, Add Party Bus and Earl Abel's Chicken Read More

  5. During Pandemic, San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B Making Its Biggest-Ever Employee Pay Raise Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation