New Duck Donuts Location to Open on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

A new Duck Donuts location has landed in Northwest San Antonio and will open Saturday, June 27.Known for serving warm, made-to-order donuts, the Duck, North Carolina-based chain — see what they did there? — also offers signature coffee blends, espresso drinks, donut breakfast sandwiches, frozen beverages and milkshakes.“We have had such a warm welcome and positive reaction from customers since we first opened our doors in San Antonio back in 2018,” franchise owner Ben Newell said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to meeting many new faces as we now serve our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts in a new part of our wonderful city.”The new store is at 7010 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 110, in the Culebra Commons shopping area. Newell and his wife, Leonora, opened Duck's first SA location at 11703 Huebner Road, also on the city's Northwest Side.To celebrate the grand opening, Duck will donate a percentage of its opening-weekend sales to PKD Foundation’s San Antonio Chapter. The foundation works to find treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease.