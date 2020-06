San Antonio Favorite The Friendly Spot Threatened with COVID-19 Attack via Twitter

click to enlarge Instagram / skylinedronetx

Southtown fixture The Friendly Spot closed Tuesday after guests alerted ownership to a post on Twitter in which a man threatened to show up to spread the coronavirus."Since I'm positive fuck it," the post said. "Come catch it at The Friendly Spot.”The outdoor bar's owners shut it down immediately and enlisted the help of Contreras Disinfecting Solutions for a thorough overnight cleaning.“Thank you to the customers of Friendly who acted to notify us and identify this person,” owner Jody Bailey Newman said in a Facebook post late Tuesday. “As if COVID isn’t bad enough, someone saying they’re positive and going to spread it to the public is appalling. Simply unacceptable.”Newman filed a police report, but SAPD has yet to identify the individual. The Friendly Spot reopened for business Wednesday.In April, an 18-year-old woman was arrested in Carrollton, Texas after threatening to spread coronavirus in a series of Snapchat videos. She was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.