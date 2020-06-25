Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

San Antonio Favorite The Friendly Spot Threatened with COVID-19 Attack via Twitter

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SKYLINEDRONETX
  • Instagram / skylinedronetx
Southtown fixture The Friendly Spot closed Tuesday after guests alerted ownership to a post on Twitter in which a man threatened to show up to spread the coronavirus.

"Since I'm positive fuck it," the post said. "Come catch it at The Friendly Spot.”



The outdoor bar's owners shut it down immediately and enlisted the help of Contreras Disinfecting Solutions for a thorough overnight cleaning.

“Thank you to the customers of Friendly who acted to notify us and identify this person,” owner Jody Bailey Newman said in a Facebook post late Tuesday. “As if COVID isn’t bad enough, someone saying they’re positive and going to spread it to the public is appalling. Simply unacceptable.”

Newman filed a police report, but SAPD has yet to identify the individual. The Friendly Spot reopened for business Wednesday.

In April, an 18-year-old woman was arrested in Carrollton, Texas after threatening to spread coronavirus in a series of Snapchat videos. She was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Manager of San Antonio Little Caesars Store Posts Photos of Rats in Pizza Sauce, Trash Read More

  2. Burnhouse Becomes First San Antonio Bar to Have Alcohol License Suspended Over COVID-19 Rules Read More

  3. San Antonio's East Side Welcomes New Napolitano-Style Pizza Joint Truth Pizzeria Read More

  4. Texas Restaurant Association Pleads for Gov. Abbott to Make Businesses Require Face Masks Read More

  5. San Antonio's Pegasus Bar to Close Temporarily After Patrons Test Positive for Coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation