Five San Antonio Bubble Tea Shops to Support as You Celebrate National Tapioca Day

First things first: tapioca isn’t for everyone. We know this.
But, for those who don't mind its uniquely squishy texture, there are itches only an icy boba tea — sometimes called bubble tea — will scratch. The Taiwanese drink, invented in the 1980s, is shaken with ice to create a bubbly, foamy layer on top. Chewy tapioca pearls, usually in a complementary fruit flavor, complete the treat.
We bring this up, readers, because Sunday is National Tapioca Day.
While we typically don’t associate desserts with health foods, tapioca is packed with vitamins and minerals that do wonders for the body. Increased circulation and a healthy dose of Vitamin K are two health benefits to expect from the squishy little suckers.
If you plan to celebrate, check out these San Antonio shops for a deliciously authentic boba experience.
Bobatopia | 14791 IH 35 N Ste 107
Serving Northeast San Antonio, Bobatopia offers bubble teas, rolled ice cream, shaved snow, loose leaf-brewed teas and Hong Kong-style ice cream waffles.
Tropic Cup | 1160 N. Loop 1604 West, #108
The robust menu at Tropic Cup features not just boba tea but smoothies, milk teas and desserts.
Tea Time | 11225 Huebner Road
This Northwest San Antonio spot offers smoothies and teas in a variety of flavors. The boba is jam-packed with flavor.
Tealicious Cafe | 9234 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 103
This shop offers an impressive menu of 138 varieties of drinks, from cream teas to coffees. It also sells fresh fruit cups and other snacks.
Kokee Tea | Multiple Locations
This chain, which refers to its drinks as a "hug in a cup," has done an impressive job of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by adding DIY bubble tea kits to its online store. The kits contain pouches of tea, juices, boba, taro and boba straws for 10 drinks.
