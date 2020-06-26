Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Five San Antonio Bubble Tea Shops to Support as You Celebrate National Tapioca Day

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / BOBATOPIA_SA
  • Instagram / bobatopia_sa
First things first: tapioca isn’t for everyone. We know this.

But, for those who don't mind its uniquely squishy texture, there are itches only an icy boba tea — sometimes called bubble tea — will scratch. The Taiwanese drink, invented in the 1980s, is shaken with ice to create a bubbly, foamy layer on top. Chewy tapioca pearls, usually in a complementary fruit flavor, complete the treat.



We bring this up, readers, because Sunday is National Tapioca Day.

While we typically don’t associate desserts with health foods, tapioca is packed with vitamins and minerals that do wonders for the body. Increased circulation and a healthy dose of Vitamin K are two health benefits to expect from the squishy little suckers.

If you plan to celebrate, check out these San Antonio shops for a deliciously authentic boba experience.

Bobatopia | 14791 IH 35 N Ste 107
Serving Northeast San Antonio, Bobatopia offers bubble teas, rolled ice cream, shaved snow, loose leaf-brewed teas and Hong Kong-style ice cream waffles.

Tropic Cup | 1160 N. Loop 1604 West, #108
The robust menu at Tropic Cup features not just boba tea but smoothies, milk teas and desserts.

Tea Time | 11225 Huebner Road
This Northwest San Antonio spot offers smoothies and teas in a variety of flavors. The boba is jam-packed with flavor.

Tealicious Cafe | 9234 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 103
This shop offers an impressive menu of 138 varieties of drinks, from cream teas to coffees. It also sells fresh fruit cups and other snacks.

Kokee Tea | Multiple Locations
This chain, which refers to its drinks as a "hug in a cup," has done an impressive job of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by adding DIY bubble tea kits to its online store. The kits contain pouches of tea, juices, boba, taro and boba straws for 10 drinks.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Favorite The Friendly Spot Threatened with COVID-19 Attack via Twitter Read More

  2. Former Manager of San Antonio Little Caesars Store Posts Photos of Rats in Pizza Sauce, Trash Read More

  3. New Duck Donuts Location to Open on San Antonio’s Northwest Side Read More

  4. These Curfew-Friendly San Antonio Venues are Celebrating First Friday With Music, Food and Drinks Read More

  5. San Antonio Chapter of Female-Led Culinary Group Accepting Applications for Grants up to $10K Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation