Gov. Greg Abbott Allows Texas Bars to Sell Pre-Mixed Cocktails to Go
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Sun, Jun 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / nina0colada
-
Still Golden Social House sold mixed cocktails for one day, in March, before the order allowing them to do so was tightened.
In a change that comes a day after Texas closed its bars again due to rising COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed a waiver letting some restaurants and bars sell mixed drinks to go and for delivery.
Under the change, businesses with mixed-beverage permits may now sell cocktails made and sealed onsite. Previously, restaurants and bars could only sell beer, wine and liquor in containers with their manufacturer’s seal intact.
Texas' bar industry had lobbied for the change
, arguing that it will allow businesses to make full use of their inventory and bolster sales for bar owners as they grapple with a second state-imposed shutdown.
“Operating during this pandemic has proved an incredible challenge for all segments of the alcoholic beverage industry,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a written statement. “Opening up the ability for these businesses to sell mixed drinks to go will help ease the burden for many of these struggling businesses.”
To qualify for the governor's temporary order, businesses must have permanent food service capabilities on the premise, and the mixed drinks must also be accompanied by a food order.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Governor, Texas, Greg Abbott, COVID-19, COVID 19, shutdown, TABC, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, excise tax, liquor, taxes, Mixed drinks, mixed drinks to go, mixed drinks for delivery, alcohol runes, coronavirus, corona virus, pandemic, restaurants, bars, Image