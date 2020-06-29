Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

New York Times Article Spotlights San Antonio Food Bank: 'A Lifeline and a Source of Hope'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SAFOODBANK
  • Instagram / safoodbank
In a series of anecdotes from residents waiting in line at a San Antonio Food Bank mega-distribution, photojournalist Tamir Kalifa wrote a poignant article for the New York Times over the weekend, singing the praises of the local organization's work during the COVID-19 crisis.

“From above the crowded parking lot, the vehicles look like a statistic,” Kalifa wrote. “But behind every wheel is an individual with his or her own experience navigating the pandemic-imposed challenges and a reason for getting in line.”



The stories shed light on the hardships of numerous people helped by the organization, ranging from young parents to Social Security beneficiaries.

Kalifa also spoke to a handful of volunteers, including Kyle Kuberski, a 65-year-old Florida transplant who's volunteered with the Food Bank on several occasions.

“There is a really broad demographic working those Food Bank distributions,” Kuberski told the Current. “In terms of volunteers, it goes from ages 18 to 80. There are a whole lot of people out there just doing what they can to support their communities."

As demand for nourishment grows during the crisis, the San Antonio Food Bank holds twice-weekly distribution events, where up to 2,000 families drive up to receive two weeks’ worth of food.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Greg Abbott Allows Texas Bars to Sell Pre-Mixed Cocktails to Go Read More

  2. These Curfew-Friendly San Antonio Venues are Celebrating First Friday With Music, Food and Drinks Read More

  3. Former Manager of San Antonio Little Caesars Store Posts Photos of Rats in Pizza Sauce, Trash Read More

  4. The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance Will Sue the State of Texas Over Gov. Abbott's Closure Order Read More

  5. San Antonio Favorite The Friendly Spot Threatened with COVID-19 Attack via Twitter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation