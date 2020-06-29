New York Times Article Spotlights San Antonio Food Bank: 'A Lifeline and a Source of Hope'

click to enlarge
In a series of anecdotes from residents waiting in line at a San Antonio Food Bank mega-distribution, photojournalist Tamir Kalifa wrote a poignant article for the New York Times
over the weekend, singing the praises of the local organization's work during the COVID-19 crisis.
“From above the crowded parking lot, the vehicles look like a statistic,” Kalifa wrote. “But behind every wheel is an individual with his or her own experience navigating the pandemic-imposed challenges and a reason for getting in line.”
The stories shed light on the hardships of numerous people helped by the organization, ranging from young parents to Social Security beneficiaries.
Kalifa also spoke to a handful of volunteers, including Kyle Kuberski, a 65-year-old Florida transplant who's volunteered with the Food Bank on several occasions.
“There is a really broad demographic working those Food Bank distributions,” Kuberski told the Current
. “In terms of volunteers, it goes from ages 18 to 80. There are a whole lot of people out there just doing what they can to support their communities."
As demand for nourishment grows during the crisis, the San Antonio Food Bank holds twice-weekly distribution events, where up to 2,000 families drive up to receive two weeks’ worth of food.
