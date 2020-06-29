New York Times Article Spotlights San Antonio Food Bank: 'A Lifeline and a Source of Hope'

click to enlarge Instagram / safoodbank

In a series of anecdotes from residents waiting in line at a San Antonio Food Bank mega-distribution, photojournalist Tamir Kalifa wrote a poignant article for theover the weekend, singing the praises of the local organization's work during the COVID-19 crisis.“From above the crowded parking lot, the vehicles look like a statistic,” Kalifa wrote. “But behind every wheel is an individual with his or her own experience navigating the pandemic-imposed challenges and a reason for getting in line.”The stories shed light on the hardships of numerous people helped by the organization, ranging from young parents to Social Security beneficiaries.Kalifa also spoke to a handful of volunteers, including Kyle Kuberski, a 65-year-old Florida transplant who's volunteered with the Food Bank on several occasions.“There is a really broad demographic working those Food Bank distributions,” Kuberski told the. “In terms of volunteers, it goes from ages 18 to 80. There are a whole lot of people out there just doing what they can to support their communities."As demand for nourishment grows during the crisis, the San Antonio Food Bank holds twice-weekly distribution events, where up to 2,000 families drive up to receive two weeks’ worth of food.