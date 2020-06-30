Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

San Antonio’s Islla St. Brewery Releases Big Rojo, a Sour Beer Made with Big Red Syrup

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / ISLLA STREET BREWERY
  • Courtesy Photo / Islla Street Brewery
Taprooms may have closed again to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Islla Street Brewing owners J.D. and Joshua Peña haven’t slowed down a bit.

The brothers plan a full-scale release for Big Rojo, a new beer brewed with that most puro of San Antonio ingredients — Big Red syrup.



Last week, Islla Street secretly released a limited-run version of the concoction, which it describes as a "tart Berliner body finished with real Big Red syrup," to its fan club. As word got out and interest grew, the brothers now plan a full-scale release of the sweet-and-sour beer on July 22.

“I'm excited to see how that how it does,” Joshua Peña told the Current. “We did the secret release to the members and it kind of got out there, and there’s a lot of people that loved it. It’s definitely got that San Antonio personality, and I think that's what makes it so fun.”

If you can’t wait until July to taste the bright red brew, growler chain Big Hops will be selling it for curbside takeaway this Saturday at its location at 226 W. Bitters Road #108. The sale will run until 2 p.m. or when the suds sell out.

