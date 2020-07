San Antonio-Based Whataburger to Expand to Tennessee and Kansas City, Begin Franchising

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Whataburger

Texas burger institution Whataburger is exploring Kansas City for its next expansion phase, and it's also mulling moves into Tennessee and other Southeastern markets, KSAT reports “It’s a natural expansion for us,” James Turcotte, senior VP of real estate for the San Antonio-based chain, told the TV station. “It fits our customer profile. It fits our supply networks, and we think that those markets are a good fit for us and that they line up with what we do here in Texas.”Whataburger will also start franchising stores in these markets as part of its growth efforts — something the company hasn’t done since the early 2000s.The unveiling of the expansion plans comes a day after Whataburger officials confirmed a second round of layoffs and furloughs at its San Antonio corporate office.