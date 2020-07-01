San Antonio-Based Whataburger to Expand to Tennessee and Kansas City, Begin Franchising
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Texas burger institution Whataburger is exploring Kansas City for its next expansion phase, and it's also mulling moves into Tennessee and other Southeastern markets, KSAT reports
.
“It’s a natural expansion for us,” James Turcotte, senior VP of real estate for the San Antonio-based chain, told the TV station. “It fits our customer profile. It fits our supply networks, and we think that those markets are a good fit for us and that they line up with what we do here in Texas.”
Whataburger will also start franchising stores in these markets as part of its growth efforts — something the company hasn’t done since the early 2000s.
The unveiling of the expansion plans comes a day after Whataburger officials confirmed a second round
of layoffs and furloughs at its San Antonio corporate office.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Whataburger, San Antonio, Texas, Pandemic, coronavirus, corona virus, covid-19, covid 19, outbreak, employment, workers, labor, economy, restaurants, fast food, burgers, burger, expansion, layoffs, furlough, corporate office, Tennessee, Kansas City, franchises, franchise, franchisee, Image, Image