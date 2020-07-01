Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

San Antonio-Based Whataburger to Expand to Tennessee and Kansas City, Begin Franchising

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM

Texas burger institution Whataburger is exploring Kansas City for its next expansion phase, and it's also mulling moves into Tennessee and other Southeastern markets, KSAT reports.

“It’s a natural expansion for us,” James Turcotte, senior VP of real estate for the San Antonio-based chain, told the TV station. “It fits our customer profile. It fits our supply networks, and we think that those markets are a good fit for us and that they line up with what we do here in Texas.”



Whataburger will also start franchising stores in these markets as part of its growth efforts — something the company hasn’t done since the early 2000s.

The unveiling of the expansion plans comes a day after Whataburger officials confirmed a second round of layoffs and furloughs at its San Antonio corporate office.

