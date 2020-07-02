Carrot What? San Antonio Chef Combines Unlikely Ingredients for a Refreshing Summertime Cocktail

click image Instagram / southernspicetales

While this Carrot Lemonade from southernspicetales Is *technically* a mocktail, all it takes is a little bit of booze to jazz it up.

With COVID-19 forcing us to celebrate the Fourth at home, we reached out to a local chef with a penchant for panache for a refreshing summertime drinks to ensure our long weekend can still be lit — even if we’re stuck at home.“We’ve been drinking homemade lemonades and teas, like carrot lemonade, hibiscus tea and sun tea,” Chef James Canter of Guerilla Gourmet and Taverna Tex-Med, told the. While he typically drinks a specific kind of beer, his wife enjoys cocktails, and he frequently prepares bright classics such as Pimm’s Cups and mojitos for her after a long day.Intrigued by the idea of carrot lemonade, we found a recipe for a super simple version that was just begging for a little alcoholic augmentation. Actually, you could probably add whiskey to hibiscus tea or sun tea, too, and be just fine.1/2 Tablespoon honeyJuice of 1 lemon2 ounces whiskey4 ounces carrot juice (Find it in the produce section at your local H-E-B. Just wear a mask!)IceIn a cocktail shaker combine lemon, whiskey, carrot juice and honey. Add a few cubes of ice and shake, then pour over ice in short glasses. Serve with a lemon peel or wedge.