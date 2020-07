Costco Stops Selling Half-Sheet Cakes Due to COVID-19, But Some Customers Are Complaining

click image Instagram / lumbud

In a move that coincides with escalating COVID-19 cases nationwide, members-only bulk store Costco stopped selling its $20 half-sheet cakes, citing the need for limited personal contact and social distancing.The cakes, designed to yield 48 servings, were intended for big gatherings such as graduation and birthday parties. However, due to the recent, staggering spike in COVID-19 cases, such parties have been discouraged, if not prohibited.Even so, complaints abound. Facebook users shared their disappointment with the change this week, saying the 10-inch round cake — now the biggest cake available in Costco stores — just isn’t sufficient for large families looking to celebrate.Which is kind of the point.“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” a representative for the company said on Facebook . “At this time, we are not making sheet cakes for special order.”