Thursday, July 2, 2020

These San Antonio Restaurants are Offering Up Sweet Fourth of July Treats

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge Lick's new Strawberry Jalapeño ice cream is among new seasonal offerings from the sweet shop. - COURTESY LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS
  • Courtesy Lick Honest Ice Creams
  • Lick's new Strawberry Jalapeño ice cream is among new seasonal offerings from the sweet shop.
This Fourth of July, Taco Cabana, La Panaderia and Lick Honest Ice Creams are offering something sweet to celebrate Independence Day. If you're looking to cool down over your long weekend, we've got ya, fam.

La Panaderia | Multiple Locations
The homegrown bakery chain is offering a patriotic twist on their croissants by filling one with strawberries and cream and topping it with red and blue frosting. The star-spangled treat will be available to order online and at all La Panderia locations Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.



Taco Cabana | Multiple Locations
 Taco Cabana’s MargaritaPalooza, which kicks off Friday, will give fans of the sweet and sour boozy treat a huge menu of $2 margs to choose from. New flavors include frosé, prickly pear, mangonada and Star Spangled Banner, a holiday-themed blend of lime, strawberry and blue curaçao. You can even add chamoy to your selection at no additional cost. The special margarita pricing is available all day, every day for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.

click to enlarge COURTESY TACO CABANA
  • Courtesy Taco Cabana

Lick Honest Ice Creams | Multiple Locations
 Seasonal flavors are kind of Lick’s thing, so it’s no surprise the chain is unveiling new concoctions just in time for the long weekend. Swing by either location to get your hands on a pint of new Blueberry Crumble, Strawberry Jalapeño or Peach Leaf Swirl ice cream, all available via contactless curbside ordering.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

