These San Antonio Restaurants are Offering Up Sweet Fourth of July Treats

Lick's new Strawberry Jalapeño ice cream is among new seasonal offerings from the sweet shop.

This Fourth of July, Taco Cabana, La Panaderia and Lick Honest Ice Creams are offering something sweet to celebrate Independence Day. If you're looking to cool down over your long weekend, we've got ya, fam.The homegrown bakery chain is offering a patriotic twist on their croissants by filling one with strawberries and cream and topping it with red and blue frosting. The star-spangled treat will be available to order online and at all La Panderia locations Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.Taco Cabana’s MargaritaPalooza, which kicks off Friday, will give fans of the sweet and sour boozy treat a huge menu of $2 margs to choose from. New flavors include frosé, prickly pear, mangonada and Star Spangled Banner, a holiday-themed blend of lime, strawberry and blue curaçao. You can even add chamoy to your selection at no additional cost. The special margarita pricing is available all day, every day for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.Seasonal flavors are kind of Lick’s thing, so it’s no surprise the chain is unveiling new concoctions just in time for the long weekend. Swing by either location to get your hands on a pint of new Blueberry Crumble, Strawberry Jalapeño or Peach Leaf Swirl ice cream, all available via contactless curbside ordering.