Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 3, 2020

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Asks Gov. Abbott to Reopen Texas Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Posted By on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / TXWINEGIRL
  • Instagram / txwinegirl
Let's be clear: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's online behavior is beyond problematic. But, for a change, the commissioner seems to have latched onto a cause a plurality of Texans can get behind.

In a July 1 letter, Miller asked Gov. Greg Abbott to amend the recent order that closed all Texas bars so that wineries and tasting rooms can reopen immediately.



Currently, wineries and tasting rooms are lumped into the same business category as bars. That's because more than 51% of their revenue comes from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“I am sure you will agree tasting rooms are not bars, nor do they present the same reasons for concern related to excessive alcohol intake or inability to social distance as found in a bar,” Miller writes.

The letter noted that nearly 95% of all Texas wine is sold in tasting rooms, and without that revenue, Texas winemakers may not have the ability to purchase grapes for future Hill Country vintages.

"When these wineries suffer, we lose more than just wine," the letter continued. "The closure of these testing rooms has a damaging downstream effect on the grape producers, wineries and surrounding communities..."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Carrot What? San Antonio Chef Combines Unlikely Ingredients for a Refreshing Summertime Cocktail Read More

  2. Get a Sneak Peak at New San Antonio Tiki Bar Designed by Legendary 'Bamboo Ben' Bassham Read More

  3. Four San Antonio Chefs Spill Their Grill Secrets Just in Time for At-Home Fourth of July Festivities Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Islla St. Brewery Releases Big Rojo, a Sour Beer Made with Big Red Syrup Read More

  5. San Antonio Event Planner Denied Extension of USDA Contract to Feed Hungry Families Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation