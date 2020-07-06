Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Monday, July 6, 2020

These San Antonio Restaurants Will Help You Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day the Right Way

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:33 AM

Chatman's Chicken is an unassuming, casual joint with a loyal following. - INSTAGRAM / ROSE_PAPI_BBSC
  • Instagram / rose_papi_bbsc
  • Chatman's Chicken is an unassuming, casual joint with a loyal following.
Given the chaotic state of the world, there's no better time for comfort food than right now. Enter July 6: National Fried Chicken Day.

To help you celebrate, here are three San Antonio-area restaurants recognized for serving up crispy, delicious yardbird, either for dine in or takeout.



Earl Abel’s // This iconic Pearl-area eatery is taking the food holiday seriously, offering a two-piece fried chicken meal with a biscuit for $5 all day. Order by phone in advance. 1639 Broadway St., (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com.

Max’s Wine Dive // Max’s is offering a meal deal of its jalapeño-and-buttermilk-marinated fried chicken plus two sides for $45. The order includes eight pieces of fried bird plus two sides, with macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, collard greens or Texas toast as your options. Customers can also upgrade with champagne for an additional cost. Gluten-free fried chicken is available upon request. 340 E. Basse Road, Suite 101, (210) 444-9547, maxswinedive.com.

Chatman’s Chicken // This spot has a cult following, and for good reason. Not only is the chicken juicy, crispy and perfectly seasoned, the sides are tasty enough to make a meal of on their own. Choose between dark or white meat and classic, lemon-pepper or hot-and-spicy seasoning, and don't miss out on the okra or corn fritters. 1747 S. WW White Road, (210) 359-0245.

