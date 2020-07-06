These San Antonio Restaurants Will Help You Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day the Right Way

Instagram / rose_papi_bbsc

Chatman's Chicken is an unassuming, casual joint with a loyal following.

Given the chaotic state of the world, there's no better time for comfort food than right now. Enter July 6: National Fried Chicken Day.To help you celebrate, here are three San Antonio-area restaurants recognized for serving up crispy, delicious yardbird, either for dine in or takeout.// This iconic Pearl-area eatery is taking the food holiday seriously, offering a two-piece fried chicken meal with a biscuit for $5 all day. Order by phone in advance.// Max’s is offering a meal deal of its jalapeño-and-buttermilk-marinated fried chicken plus two sides for $45. The order includes eight pieces of fried bird plus two sides, with macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, collard greens or Texas toast as your options. Customers can also upgrade with champagne for an additional cost. Gluten-free fried chicken is available upon request.// This spot has a cult following, and for good reason. Not only is the chicken juicy, crispy and perfectly seasoned, the sides are tasty enough to make a meal of on their own. Choose between dark or white meat and classic, lemon-pepper or hot-and-spicy seasoning, and don't miss out on the okra or corn fritters.