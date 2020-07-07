Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg Postponed Until 2021 Due to Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / OKTOBERFEST_FREDERICKSBURGTX
  • Instagram / oktoberfest_fredericksburgtx
In yet another sign that COVID-19 is nothing to mess with, the German history-steeped Hill County town of Fredericksburg is putting off Oktoberfest until next year.

Due to surging COVID-19 cases, the town — founded in 1846 and named after Prince Frederick of Prussia — will push back the 40th anniversary of its annual beer-and-sausage celebration to 2021.



Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest was originally set to take place October 2-4, but organizers said on Facebook they're unwilling to risk the safety and well-being of sponsors, attendees and volunteers.

“With COVID-19 spiking now, we felt it's the right time to decide whether or not we cancel," said Debbie Reeh, the event's producer.

The social media statement lists next year’s tentative fest as October 1-3, 2021. We're sure plenty of cold beer will be on hand.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Bar Web House Cited for Serving Alcohol to Customers Waiting for Takeout Read More

  2. San Antonio Food Bank Puts Out Emergency Call for Volunteers Read More

  3. Bartending Basics: The Old Fashioned Offers a Great Starting Point for Exploring Build-in-the-Glass Cocktails Read More

  4. Chef at San Antonio's Jerk Shack to Open New Caribbean Concept at Pearl Bottling Department Read More

  5. These San Antonio Restaurants Will Help You Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day the Right Way Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation