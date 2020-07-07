Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg Postponed Until 2021 Due to Spike In COVID-19 Cases
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM
In yet another sign that COVID-19 is nothing to mess with, the German history-steeped Hill County town of Fredericksburg is putting off Oktoberfest until next year.
Due to surging COVID-19 cases, the town — founded in 1846 and named after Prince Frederick of Prussia — will push back the 40th anniversary of its annual beer-and-sausage celebration to 2021.
Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest was originally set to take place October 2-4, but organizers said on Facebook they're unwilling to risk the safety and well-being of sponsors, attendees and volunteers.
“With COVID-19 spiking now, we felt it's the right time to decide whether or not we cancel," said Debbie Reeh, the event's producer.
The social media statement lists next year’s tentative fest as October 1-3, 2021. We're sure plenty of cold beer will be on hand.
