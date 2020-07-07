Tuesday, July 7, 2020
San Antonio Bar Web House Cited for Serving Alcohol to Customers Waiting for Takeout
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM
click to enlarge
Local restaurant and bar Web House, near San Pedro Springs Park, was given a citation last week for selling alcoholic drinks to customers waiting for takeout food orders in its dining room, News4SA reports
.
Web House is classified by the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission as a bar, because more than 51% of its sales come from alcohol. However, owner Mischka Timofuiev told News4 that since the pandemic, up to 80% of the establishment's sales have been food.
“It's takeout and delivery, [and] there was kind of a loophole that when people [were] waiting they can have a beer or a drink right before they get the food," Timofuiev told the station.
Officials advised him to continue with curbside and delivery of alcohol with food purchases, but warned that the dining room had to be shut down.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Web House, near San Pedro Springs Park, News4SA, Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission, Mischka Timofuiev, takeout, curbside, alcohol, bar closures, COVID-19, COVID 19, pandemic, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.