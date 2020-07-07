Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Texas State Fair Canceled for the First Time in 75 Years Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:36 PM
We'll miss ya, Big Tex.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas called off its 2020 season
, marking event's first cancellation since World War II.
"With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season,” read a statement from the organizers. "We have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain [times].”
The next State Fair of Texas will take place September 24-October 17, 2021.
Those who already purchased tickets and season passes will automatically receive refunds. However, the refunds will take 10 to 14 days to process.
