Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Texas State Fair Canceled for the First Time in 75 Years Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Big Tex greets fairgoers at the 2019 State Fair of Texas. - INSTAGRAM / STATEFAIROFTX
  • Instagram / statefairoftx
  • Big Tex greets fairgoers at the 2019 State Fair of Texas.
We'll miss ya, Big Tex.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas called off its 2020 season, marking event's first cancellation since World War II.



"With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season,” read a statement from the organizers. "We have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain [times].”

The next State Fair of Texas will take place September 24-October 17, 2021.

Those who already purchased tickets and season passes will automatically receive refunds. However, the refunds will take 10 to 14 days to process.

