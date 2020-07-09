Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 9, 2020

San Antonio Delivery Business to Hold Free Pan Dulce Event in Support of Southside Bakery

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CESCOBAR78
  • Instagram / cescobar78
San Antonio-based Zeus Delivery is coming to the aid of South Side fixture La Familia Bakery by purchasing all its available pan dulce and giving it away to patrons who stop in on Saturday, mySA reports.

Customers can swing by La Familia for the free pastries starting at 9 a.m. And, while there, Zeus Delivery owner Robert Reyna is urging visitors to purchase breakfast tacos and other menu items to support the struggling family-owned business.



Reyna was first alerted to the bakery’s woes via a late June Facebook post. During the pandemic, the owners had to extended the shop's hours to make up for a decline in patronage.

According to the Facebook event page for Saturday’s festivities, free bags of pan dulce are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must wear masks.

La Familia Bakery is located at 2314 S. Flores St.

