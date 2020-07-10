Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Friday, July 10, 2020

Centro San Antonio and Chamoy City Limits Distributing Paletas and PPE to Locals

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / ELPARAISOICECREAM
  • Instagram / elparaisoicecream
Centro San Antonio and Chamoy City Limits have partnered to distribute what San Antonians need the most during this pandemic: masks, hand sanitizer ... and paletas.

Centro SA and local artist Ana Fernandez's Chamoy City Limits food truck will set up at different spots downtown from 2-6 p.m. this Friday and on July 17 and 24 to pass out PPE and ice cold paletas to promote the CDC's COVID-19 safety recommendations.



“Centro is dedicated to creating a beautiful, clean, welcoming and playful downtown,” Centro SA CEO Matt Brown said in a statement. “We have recently seen a troubling rise in coronavirus cases in Bexar County. We are reminding the community to continue to observe the CDC recommended health practices as well as expressing our appreciation through some delicious, locally-made paletas.”

The truck will also feature colorful health messages created by local artist Isabel Ann Castro, organizer of the San Antonio Zine Fest. The visual messages, inspired by Castro's Southside neighborhood and downtown icons, are available to download on Centro SA's website.

“Getting masks and sanitizer out into the hands of people downtown is really important right now,” Fernandez said in a statement.

“Having the ice cream truck creates a fun pop-up that gets the message out."

