These Fruity Beers Ease the Burn of 100-Degree Temps Hammering San Antonio This Weekend

Instagram / roadmapbrewing
The prospect of temperatures reaching record highs this weekend makes us want to find the nearest pool and jump in — even if it’s one of those little plastic numbers from back when we were kids.
And popping the top on an ice-cold brew helps too.
In the spirit of chasing the 100+ degree weather away, here are three locally brewed, fruit-forward beers perfect for summertime lounging.
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. | HighWheel Batch #34 Wheat-A-Colada
Courtesy of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing
Dorćol’s homage to the Pina Colada is crisp, easy to drink and the gives us undeniable tropical drink vibes. Pineapple and coconut play on subtle clove and banana notes from the hefeweizen yeast. Put an umbrella in it and call it a day. 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com
Roadmap Brewing Co. | Professor Plum's Alibi
Instagram / roadmapbrewing
Roadmap Brewing Co.’s “smoothie sour” is super refreshing, and chock-full of fruity characteristics from — you guessed it — summer plums. This fruited kettle sour is lightly tart, not too sweet and features a creamy, smooth body. The brewery promises it’s one of the most refreshing beers you’ll ever have. Hard to disagree. 723 N. Alamo St., (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com
Black Laboratory Brewing | Tangerine Soft Serve
Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
Tangerine Soft Serve is a unique a milkshake-style double IPA featuring the distinct flavors of milk sugars, tangerine puree and Mexican vanilla. Cascade hops give off an citrusy aroma and vanilla and dairy notes from the milk sugars create the ultimate dreamsicle experience. 1602 E. Houston St., (210) 370-3442, blacklaboratorybrewing.com
