Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK— The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020
a day of tragedy for multiple diasporas https://t.co/GBURZgvAVs— giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) July 9, 2020
.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020
Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU
Get yourself friends like these: this tweet wasn’t up for TWO MINUTES when my friend hit me up with the recipe. (Their note: “the ginger is controversial, but worth it”)— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020
(For accessibility:
4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger , 1 chili powder) pic.twitter.com/5WFe9sL5jE
We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye. https://t.co/qKHNYfkqCq— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2020
woke up and realized goya betrayed us latinos #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/p1uiYlavBb— Maria (@suckondacookie) July 10, 2020
Goya fucked up good luck selling adobo to Tr*mp fans— JP (@jpbrammer) July 10, 2020
Me accepting that I can no longer support Goya or their adobo and sofrito pic.twitter.com/fzm2gkwTgu— SortaRican (@juliannamirra) July 9, 2020
#BuyGoya as if MAGA inbred klan trash would.— Justice Dems Are Used Colostomy Bags (@icyjuicy) July 10, 2020
Goya don't make franks and baked beans dumbasses.
Y'all gon start eating arroz con gandules y pozole rojo?
#BuyGoya is trending with MAGA people saying they’re gonna buy Goya products. Damn this might be the first time they actually put any seasoning on their food.— Navin (@NavinsEgo) July 10, 2020
After their Latinx customer base vow to #BoycottGoya...— Derwin Gonzalez 🆘AmericaNow (@gonzalezderwin) July 9, 2020
And Trump supporters vow to support them...
This is the only @GoyaFoods
product line to survive.#Goyaway pic.twitter.com/g0Tk9sOTJA
Goya products taste like shit anyways. Yall can have that nastiness, I'm be over here chillin with Chef Merito, Don Sazador, La Costina, Juanita, Jarritos, and Tapatio. #latino #boycottgoya pic.twitter.com/MBEJGmhDuC— Wonderfunderland (@Frogbros27) July 10, 2020
Turns out I've been boycotting Goya all along! #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/Xy3uFN00LK— Agustin R. (@arod295) July 10, 2020
