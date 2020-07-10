Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump

click image Twitter / suckondacookie

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

a day of tragedy for multiple diasporas https://t.co/GBURZgvAVs — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) July 9, 2020

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations.



Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Get yourself friends like these: this tweet wasn’t up for TWO MINUTES when my friend hit me up with the recipe. (Their note: “the ginger is controversial, but worth it”)



(For accessibility:

4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger , 1 chili powder) pic.twitter.com/5WFe9sL5jE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye. https://t.co/qKHNYfkqCq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2020

woke up and realized goya betrayed us latinos #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/p1uiYlavBb — Maria (@suckondacookie) July 10, 2020

Goya fucked up good luck selling adobo to Tr*mp fans — JP (@jpbrammer) July 10, 2020

Me accepting that I can no longer support Goya or their adobo and sofrito pic.twitter.com/fzm2gkwTgu — SortaRican (@juliannamirra) July 9, 2020

#BuyGoya as if MAGA inbred klan trash would.

Goya don't make franks and baked beans dumbasses.

Y'all gon start eating arroz con gandules y pozole rojo? — Justice Dems Are Used Colostomy Bags (@icyjuicy) July 10, 2020

#BuyGoya is trending with MAGA people saying they’re gonna buy Goya products. Damn this might be the first time they actually put any seasoning on their food. — Navin (@NavinsEgo) July 10, 2020

After their Latinx customer base vow to #BoycottGoya...



And Trump supporters vow to support them...



This is the only @GoyaFoods

product line to survive.#Goyaway pic.twitter.com/g0Tk9sOTJA — Derwin Gonzalez 🆘AmericaNow (@gonzalezderwin) July 9, 2020

Goya products taste like shit anyways. Yall can have that nastiness, I'm be over here chillin with Chef Merito, Don Sazador, La Costina, Juanita, Jarritos, and Tapatio. #latino #boycottgoya pic.twitter.com/MBEJGmhDuC — Wonderfunderland (@Frogbros27) July 10, 2020