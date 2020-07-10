Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Friday, July 10, 2020

Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 2:10 PM

Latinx grocery staple Goya may be about to lose a big chunk of its market share.

On Thursday, Goya CEO Robert Unanue made an appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House, during which he lavished praise upon the Cheeto in Chief despite a record that's caused irreparable harm to the food company's core demographic — the Latinx community.



"We're all truly blessed ... to have a leader like Trump who is a builder," Unanue remarked during a speech in the Rose Garden.


Twitter was, shall we say, unamused.


Prominent politicians, including former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, were quick to decry Unanue's glowing endorsement of the racist President.

"@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations," Castro, the Obama-era housing secretary and former Democratic presidential candidate, said in a tweet.

"Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products."


"Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling, 'how to make your own Adobo,'" Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Not one to leave her constituents hanging, AOC followed up with a screenshot of an Adobo recipe texted to her by a friend: "4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger, 1 chili powder."


As the hashtags #BoycottGoya, #Goyaway and #GoyaBoycott began to take fire, celebs and normies alike expressed their dismay the best way they know how: quote retweets, memes and sarcastic commentary.


Twitter's Trumpkins tried to retaliate with the hashtag #BuyGoya, but people were quick to point out how well that would likely go in practice.

"#BuyGoya as if MAGA inbred klan trash would," @icyjuicy posted. "Goya don't make franks and baked beans dumbasses. Y'all gon start eating arroz con gandules y pozole rojo?"


Because the Internet is nothing if not resourceful, the boycott hashtags were also flooded with a plethora of alternative brands to replace Goya staples — including La Costeña, Chef Merito, La Preferida, Badia, Jarritos and more — making it easy for anyone rewriting their weekend grocery list to make any needed substitutions.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

