SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

Bird Bakery's Celebrity Owners Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer End Their Decade-Long Marriage

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 9:43 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / ARMIEHAMMER
  • Instagram / armiehammer
Actress, TV host and Bird Bakery CEO/founder Elizabeth Chambers and actor husband Armie Hammer are going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Both confirmed the split on their Instagram pages late last week by sharing the same post and old photo.



“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the couple posted. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The couple divided their time between Los Angeles and San Antonio, where the two opened Bird Bakery in the Alamo Heights area in March 2012. They share a 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Recently, Chambers was featured as a chef/judge in March on the Food Network reality show Chopped Sweets. She also starred in two episodes of the TV comedy series 2 Broke Girls in 2016 and in the 2007 comedy The Game Plan with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Hammer had his career breakthrough performance when he starred as twin entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in the critically-acclaimed 2010 drama The Social Network. He went on to star in such films as The Lone Ranger, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Call Me By Your Name and Sorry to Bother You.

His next film is Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and 5-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn). In the film, Hammer plays Simon Doyle, a fictional character from the 1937 Agatha Christie book of the same name.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump Read More

  2. San Antonio Black-Owned Vegan Bakery Goes Viral, Forced to Hire Workers to Meet Demand Read More

  3. These San Antonio Brews Will Amp Up Your Game for National Michelada Day on Sunday Read More

  4. These Fruity Beers Ease the Burn of 100-Degree Temps Hammering San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  5. Tall Order: San Antonio Restaurateurs Are Forging Ahead on Expansion Plans, Even As the COVID-19 Crisis Continues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation