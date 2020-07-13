Bird Bakery's Celebrity Owners Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer End Their Decade-Long Marriage

click image
Actress, TV host and Bird Bakery CEO/founder Elizabeth Chambers and actor husband Armie Hammer are going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.
Both confirmed the split on their Instagram pages late last week by sharing the same post
and old photo.
“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the couple posted. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”
The couple divided their time between Los Angeles and San Antonio, where the two opened Bird Bakery in the Alamo Heights area in March 2012. They share a 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.
Recently, Chambers was featured as a chef/judge in March on the Food Network reality show Chopped Sweets
. She also starred in two episodes of the TV comedy series 2 Broke Girls
in 2016 and in the 2007 comedy The Game Pla
n with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Hammer had his career breakthrough performance when he starred as twin entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in the critically-acclaimed 2010 drama The Social Network
. He went on to star in such films as The Lone Ranger
, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
, Call Me By Your Name
and Sorry to Bother You
.
His next film is Death on the Nile
alongside Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman
) and 5-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn
). In the film, Hammer plays Simon Doyle, a fictional character from the 1937 Agatha Christie book of the same name.
