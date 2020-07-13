SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Monday, July 13, 2020

San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria Expands Restaurant Weeks to Month-Long Campaign

Monday, July 13, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CULINARIA
  • Courtesy of Culinaria
Restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria has announced the expansion of Restaurant Weeks to a full Restaurant Month, from August 1 to 31. Typically, the Autumn iteration of Restaurants Weeks is a two-week-long event that encourages diners to get out and explore the city through food.

To support restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Culinaria officials have extended the event another two weeks, and also added a second pricing tier to the three-course prix-fixe menu options.



“As the pandemic continues, restaurants are adapting and evolving to best fit the needs of the dining community,” Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, president and CEO of Culinaria said in a press release. “We are shining a light on restaurants throughout the entire month of August. We encourage people to safely dine-out or take a meal to go.”

Restaurant Month menus are priced to move at $20 for a three-course lunch, and two tiers for a three-course dinner: $35 and $45. Most restaurants are also offering bar beverages along with their takeout options. Reservations will be required for dining in.

“All businesses are so excited to be open and serving the community again,” Taranto-Etheredge continued. “Be assured that guest safety and satisfaction is a priority. All have implemented and are enforcing COVID compliant procedures and protocols when it comes to sanitizing and service.”

The complete list of participating restaurants will be added to Culinaria’s website in the coming weeks.

